Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 86,994 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,994 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Similarweb worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 163,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Similarweb by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $730.36 million, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMWB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

