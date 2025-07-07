Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 95,197 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,197 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CECO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

