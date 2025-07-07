Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.23%.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

