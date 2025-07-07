Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Graham by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Graham by 18,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:GHM opened at $53.97 on Monday. Graham Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Graham had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

