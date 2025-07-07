Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $105.78 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.