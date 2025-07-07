Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,397,355 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $3,891,156. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $230.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.95, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $263.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

