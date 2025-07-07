Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

