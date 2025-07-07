Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $472.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.17.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.