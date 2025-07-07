Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Community Financial System alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Financial System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial System by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Community Financial System by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Community Financial System Stock Up 1.5%

CBU stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $73.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Community Financial System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Community Financial System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.