Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

CBU stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

