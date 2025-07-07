CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. CorVel Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.37 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,261.84. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 551,787 shares in the company, valued at $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

