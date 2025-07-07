CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

