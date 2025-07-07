Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 739,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

