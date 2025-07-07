Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Crown by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

