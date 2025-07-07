D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of SCCO opened at $105.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

