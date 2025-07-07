D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

