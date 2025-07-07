D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,878 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

