D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 51,016 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MP Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 52.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.