D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.24 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,025 shares during the period. GR Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,299,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,876,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,718,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.38 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.