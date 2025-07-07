D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $62.93 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 17,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,133,132.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,700.08. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,135. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

