D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,543 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Elevance Health by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $348.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.65 and a 200-day moving average of $398.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

