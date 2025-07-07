D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 23.2% in the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY opened at $173.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

