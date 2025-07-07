D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

