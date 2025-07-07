D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 895 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nucor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 48.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $138.51 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.