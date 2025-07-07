D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 92,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 142.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

F opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.