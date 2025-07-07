D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 48,375 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

