D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,909 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 24,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

