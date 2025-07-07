DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 707.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Dover stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

