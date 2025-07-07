DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.1%

LPLA opened at $384.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $390.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

