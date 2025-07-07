DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,723 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Corning Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GLW opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

