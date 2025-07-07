DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $317,690,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.48.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $202.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.