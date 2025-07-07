DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

