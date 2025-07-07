DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 15,796 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $30,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $101.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

