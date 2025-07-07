DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,963,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $286.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $287.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.