Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $128.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

