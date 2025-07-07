DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.2%

DD stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -388.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

