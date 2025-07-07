EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 757,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $40,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in EQT by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of EQT by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

