First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 731,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,263.20. The trade was a 65.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,605.04. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,413 shares of company stock worth $94,440,927 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.26, a P/E/G ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

