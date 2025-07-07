First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,545 Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,545 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,516,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 468.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,799 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,144,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -259.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.