First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $115.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

