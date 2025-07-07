First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 113.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $235.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.68. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Robert Donald Casey III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.73 per share, for a total transaction of $870,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,086.88. The trade was a 16.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,828.88. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

