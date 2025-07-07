First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $164,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,654,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.7%

VYMI stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

