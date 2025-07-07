First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 143.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.39 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.