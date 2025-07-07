First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 36 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $447.94 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

