First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 704 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of CBRE opened at $142.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

