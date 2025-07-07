First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

