GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $517.35 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $532.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.54.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.