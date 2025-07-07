GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the period.

GE Vernova stock opened at $517.35 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $532.59. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.54.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.04.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

