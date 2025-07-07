Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Geo Group by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Geo Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,676 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,738,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,456,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,197,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geo Group stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geo Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

