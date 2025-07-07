Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 76,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

